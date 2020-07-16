Phone number set up for COVID-19 emotional support
The State has launched the Washington Listens program to support people affected by the stress of COVID-19.
In a release, officials state that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new levels of stress and anxiety for many Washingtonians.
State disaster psychologists say this is normal and increasing numbers of people will need some kind of mental or behavioral support as we head into the fall and the holidays.
Due to these added health concerns, Washington has launched Washington Listens, a support program and phone line to help people manage elevated levels of stress due to the pandemic.
Washington Listens support line is 1-833-681-0211. It is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method.
Washington Listens partners include American Indian Community Center, Colville Tribe, Community Integrated Health Services, Crisis Connections, Frontier Behavioral Health, Okanogan Behavioral Healthcare, and Swinomish Tribe.
The support line is funded by a $2.2 million Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program grant funded by Federal Emergency Management Agency and supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org.