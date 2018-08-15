Phil Papac sworn in as Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner

The Port of Grays Harbor has a new commissioner as Phil Papac was sworn in.

The Port says Papac was sworn in to fill the District 1 Commission seat at Tuesday’s Commission meeting at the Satsop Business Park.

Papac was selected by Commissioners Stan Pinnick and Jack Thompson in June to fill the position that was left open by the retirement of Commissioner Chuck Caldwell on July 31st.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of District 1, and all of Grays Harbor,” stated Commissioner Papac. “The Port has been a vital economic driver for our community and I am honored and excited to be a part of the team.”

Papac will serve the remainder of the District 1 Commissioner term which will be up for election in November 2019.

The Port says Papac, a father of two grown sons, has operated a successful restaurant with his wife, Danya, for the past 37 years.

With an extensive history of involvement and commitment in the community, he also served on the Montesano Parks Board for 20 years, co-chaired two successful school levies, coached and served on several boards for youth sports, and had a 20-year career refereeing basketball throughout Grays Harbor.

The Port Commission Board was also re-organized to reflect the recent appointment.

The Board for the remainder of 2018 will be Jack Thompson as President, Stan Pinnick as Vice President, and Phil Papac as Secretary.