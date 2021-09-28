Pfizer booster shots available locally

Pfizer booster shots are now available in Grays Harbor.
Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services made the announcement that some local residents are able to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the Washington State Department of Health, following recommendations from the FDA, ACIP, and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, approved the doses for certain groups.
There are not yet recommendations for people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The CDC and FDA will need to evaluate data before making additional recommendations for other vaccine types.
According to the local health department, there are already multiple vaccine providers in our county scheduling these appointments.
Residents can schedule a booster dose appointment for the county’s in-house clinics by calling (360) 964-1850.
Eligibility for the booster dose is only for limited individuals.
Health officials say that at least six months after completing the primary Pfizer vaccine series, the following individuals are eligible to receive a booster dose:
Additionally, the following individuals who completed a Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago may receive a booster dose:
From WA DOH: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Newsroom/Articles/ID/2930/Pfizer-BioNTech-COVID-19-vaccine-booster-dose-recommended-for-certain-individuals