Person found deceased in Johns River fire

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was found deceased following a fire in the Johns River area.
Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson share that at 3:40am on Friday morning, South Beach Regional Fire Authority crews were called to Astoria Lane for a structure fire.
When they arrived they found a fully involved mobile home fire that had spread to adjacent vehicles.
According to SBRFA, approximately a dozen firefighter personnel responded to extinguish the blaze, using water tenders due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
During their response, a victim was confirmed within the fire scene.
At this time no additional information was available as an investigation is underway.
GHSO Deputies are investigating the fire scene to see if they can determine the cause and origin of the fire. Johansson shared that at this point the fire does not seem suspicious.
The victim has not been positively identified by the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office.
SBRFA shared, “Fire crews worked several hours through the morning putting out hot spots and assisting on scene. Our deepest condolences for this terrible loss of life.”