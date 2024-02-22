KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Permits for salal harvesting in Grays Harbor portion of Olympic National Forest open March 13

February 22, 2024 12:02PM PST
Share
Permits for salal harvesting in Grays Harbor portion of Olympic National Forest open March 13
Photo by Robert Flogaus-Faust – CC from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaultheria_shallon

Commercial salal permits on the Olympic National Forest will go on sale March 13th and 14th.

Permit sales will be as follows:

March 13th at 9 a.m.

  • Quilcene Office, 295142 Highway 101 S., Quilcene, Wash.
    • 50 permits available to harvest areas in Mason County, and east side of Clallam County, Wash., and the east side of Jefferson County, Wash.
  • Quinault Office, 353 South Shore Road, Quinault, Wash.
    • 25 permits available to harvest within Grays Harbor County, Wash., and the west side of Jefferson County.

March 14th at 9 a.m.

  • Forks Office, 437 Tillicum Lane, Forks, Wash.
    • 25 permits available to harvest areas on the west side of Clallam County.

Anyone harvesting salal within the Olympic National Forest for the purpose of selling must carry a commercial-use permit while picking.

To purchase a permit you must be 18 years of age and possess a valid U.S. federal or state-issued picture identification. 

Only one permit is allowed per person. Permits cost $150. Only cash or checks are accepted.

A lottery system will be used if demand for permits exceeds supply.

A personal use permit is required for anyone harvesting salal not intended for sale or trade. To obtain a personal use permit contact a Forest Service office

For additional information about salal permit sales, contact your local Forest Service office.

Also On KXRO

1

Local lakes getting stocked with steelhead for fishing opportunities
2

All local school levies currently passing; not all secure wins
3

Grays Harbor College celebrates recent success of CDL graduation
4

Shots fired in Aberdeen early Thursday; arrest made
5

Smart trash cans coming to Aberdeen