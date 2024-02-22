Permits for salal harvesting in Grays Harbor portion of Olympic National Forest open March 13

Photo by Robert Flogaus-Faust – CC from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaultheria_shallon

Commercial salal permits on the Olympic National Forest will go on sale March 13th and 14th.

Permit sales will be as follows:

March 13th at 9 a.m.

Quilcene Office, 295142 Highway 101 S., Quilcene, Wash. 50 permits available to harvest areas in Mason County, and east side of Clallam County, Wash., and the east side of Jefferson County, Wash.

Quinault Office, 353 South Shore Road, Quinault, Wash. 25 permits available to harvest within Grays Harbor County, Wash., and the west side of Jefferson County.



March 14th at 9 a.m.

Forks Office, 437 Tillicum Lane, Forks, Wash. 25 permits available to harvest areas on the west side of Clallam County.



Anyone harvesting salal within the Olympic National Forest for the purpose of selling must carry a commercial-use permit while picking.

To purchase a permit you must be 18 years of age and possess a valid U.S. federal or state-issued picture identification.

Only one permit is allowed per person. Permits cost $150. Only cash or checks are accepted.

A lottery system will be used if demand for permits exceeds supply.

A personal use permit is required for anyone harvesting salal not intended for sale or trade. To obtain a personal use permit contact a Forest Service office.

For additional information about salal permit sales, contact your local Forest Service office.