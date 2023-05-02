Paving work will project bring closures to SR 8 and SR 108

A photo of the road on SR 8 in Grays Harbor County. – WSDOT

Roadwork will bring delays to Grays Harbor this spring and summer.

Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that crews are preparing for a paving project to fix cracks, wheel ruts and asphalt patches mark sections of two state highways within Grays Harbor.

According to officials, the work is intended to create a smoother ride on portions of State Route 8 between Elma and Mud Bay near Olympia as well as a portion of SR 108 in McCleary.

As early as Monday, May 15, WSDOT’s contractor, Tucci & Sons Inc., will begin closing lanes on eastbound SR 8 between US 12 in Grays Harbor County and US 101 in Thurston County.

SR 8 work

Travelers will experience day and night single-lane closures. Crews will grind old asphalt and replace it with a fresh layer.

Most work will take place in the left lane. Some right lane closures will occur as well. Once the eastbound sections are complete, crews will work on westbound SR 8 near US 101.

Travelers can expect left lane closures in areas of the highway between US 101 and Winslow Drive Southwest.

SR 108 work

After the majority of the work is complete on SR 8, crews will start work on SR 108 in McCleary. Crews will resurface a half-mile section of SR 108 one direction at a time.

Paving will require a temporary closure of the intersection of SR 8 and SR 108.

WSDOT will provide the dates of the closure in advance on the WSDOT app and real-time map.

Crews expect to complete both SR 8 and SR 108 by this fall.

WSDOT urges drivers to plan ahead and slow down when passing workers on and near the road. Their families want to see them again after their shifts.

Travelers can sign up for email updates for Grays Harbor County to get the latest information on road work in the area.