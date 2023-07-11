Paving work brings closures at SR 108/SR 8 intersection closure in McCleary on July 13

Paving crews working on State Route 8 between Elma and Olympia will be focusing their efforts on a half-mile section of SR 108 in McCleary the night of July 13.

What to expect

From 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13 through 8 a.m. Friday, July 14, SR 108 will close at the junction with SR 8 while crews resurface the roadway.

Travelers heading to and from McCleary will detour via Mox Chehalis Road.

During the same time, travelers will see one-way alternating traffic on SR 108/West Simpson Avenue between Elma McCleary Road and East Fork Wildcat Creek near the community center.

Following the SR 108 work, crews will return to SR 8 to complete paving and striping there.

The contractor expects all resurfacing work to be complete by the fall.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is work risking someone’s life.

WSDOT travel tools

Travelers can plan ahead by using the WSDOT app and real-time map. Sign up for email alerts for Thurston County and Grays Harbor County to get the latest information on road work in those areas.