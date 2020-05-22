Paving will bring a week-long closure of Cosi Hill
The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting any travelers who use US 101 south of Cosmopolis to prepare for using alternate routes beginning Monday, June 1.
Weather permitting, at 4 a.m. Monday, June 1, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close a 3.6 mile stretch of the highway between Blue Slough Road and State Route 107.
The highway will remain closed through 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 for pavement repairs.
During the closure, the Blue Slough Road will remain open, adding approximately five minutes of travel time.
Crews will work to safely allow first responders through the work zone when needed.
This section of US 101 is part of an existing WSDOT slope stabilization project. In October 2019, a portion of the highway again saw settlement issues requiring a temporary repair. The closure during the week of June 1 will create a more permanent fix.
Once the work is complete, traffic will resume to two-way driving conditions. The slope stabilization project is expected to be complete later this summer. WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their patience as crews work to address this long-term issue.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the scheduled Grays Harbor County Construction and Maintenance activities web page.
