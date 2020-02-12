Paving project coming to Highway 101 in Aberdeen and Hoquiam
Aberdeen and Hoquiam, WA – A four-mile stretch of US 101 in Aberdeen and Hoquiam will see work done, including benefits for sidewalk users.
WSDOT says that as early as Tuesday, Feb. 18, Rognlin’s Inc. crews will begin work along the highway on Simpson Ave, S. Park St., and Heron St.
They say the work will take place from the intersection of 5th Street and State Route 109 in Hoquiam to the intersection of South H Street and US 101 in Aberdeen.
It includes improvements for pedestrians with upgrades to multiple sidewalks and ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to WSDOT, Crews will grind damaged pavement and repave both lanes along the eastbound US 101 couplet.
In addition to this work, crews will replace worn expansion joints on the Simpson Avenue Bridge.
Drivers can expect weekday, daytime shoulder closures as crews reconstruct ramps and sidewalks and pedestrians may need to detour across the street or around the block for ramp closures.
Pavement repairs, including grinding, will be done at night when traffic volumes are lower and will occur in mid-summer and last about eight weeks.
Drivers should expect a single lane closure during that phase.
Most work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.
All work is expected to wrap up in fall 2020.