Patterson stepping down from Hoquiam City Council
Shannon Patterson has announced she is stepping down from the Hoquiam City Council.
At the Monday City Council meeting, councilwoman Shannon Patterson of Ward 3, representing eastern portions of the town, said that she and her family are moving out of the city and crossing Myrtle Street.
Patterson was sworn into her position in October 2018 3 to fill the vacancy left open when Kevin Swope stepped down, being officially elected to the role in the November 2019 election.
Patterson expressed her thanks to the other council members and her love for the city.
Patterson also spoke about her time on council, adding that it has been a rewarding experience.
The City will be announcing the vacancy and a timeline for applications from residents to fill the role.
Anyone interested in filling this vacancy must live within Ward 3 and be a registered voter within the area.
Those that are interested are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, with their full name, address and a brief summary stating why they would like to fill this vacancy.
Please mail your letter of interest to the City of Hoquiam, ATTN: Council Secretary, 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550.
For more information please call 360-538-3970 or email twood@cityofhoquiam.com.