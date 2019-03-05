Pastor Sean Jamieson joins Aberdeen Police as department Chaplain

The Aberdeen Police Department has a new member.

Aberdeen Police say that they are “pleased to introduce Pastor Sean Jamieson, who has joined as our new department Chaplain.”

Pastor Jamieson is currently the lead pastor at Grays Harbor Foursquare Church in Central Park.

According to the department he will attend the police chaplaincy program training in May.

They say “We are excited to have him begin working with our greater APD family and during special needs with our community.”

Pastor Jamieson tells KXRO that he’s “Honored to serve and excited for the opportunity to share Jesus’ love with some of our first responders and our community.”