KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Parking stay limit rules put in place for WA Parks; take effect Aug. 19

July 29, 2024 7:03AM PDT
Share
Parking stay limit rules put in place for WA Parks; take effect Aug. 19
Image from Washington State Parks Recreation Commission

The Washington State Parks Recreation Commission has approved changes to camping stay limits in state parks. 

The update limits maximum stay lengths to no more than 10 nights in one park within a 30-day period. 

Total nights stayed cannot exceed 90 nights per calendar year in all state parks. 

Camping stay limits are outlined in Section 7 of WAC 352-32-030. 

This update aims to make camping stay limits clear and consistent for visitors, better support stewardship of camping resources, and improve equity of access to camping.

The proposed changes were presented to the Commission during its regular meeting in April, prior to a public comment period. The public’s feedback was shared with the commission at their meeting, where they voted to approve the changes. 

The new stay limits will go into effect Aug. 19, 2024. 

Learn more about the changes in the staff presentation to the commission and on Parks’ website.

Also On KXRO

1

Fire breaks out in homeless encampments under Chehalis River Bridge
2

SR 109 to close to all traffic for three weeks
3

Grays Harbor hunter sentenced in poaching case
4

Increased safety patrols during the Hog Wild Motorcycle Run 
5

Weekend accidents take life/send multiple people to local hospitals