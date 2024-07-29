Parking stay limit rules put in place for WA Parks; take effect Aug. 19

The Washington State Parks Recreation Commission has approved changes to camping stay limits in state parks.

The update limits maximum stay lengths to no more than 10 nights in one park within a 30-day period.

Total nights stayed cannot exceed 90 nights per calendar year in all state parks.

Camping stay limits are outlined in Section 7 of WAC 352-32-030.

This update aims to make camping stay limits clear and consistent for visitors, better support stewardship of camping resources, and improve equity of access to camping.

The proposed changes were presented to the Commission during its regular meeting in April, prior to a public comment period. The public’s feedback was shared with the commission at their meeting, where they voted to approve the changes.

The new stay limits will go into effect Aug. 19, 2024.

