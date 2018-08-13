Park Free Day coming up this month

Another free park day is coming up this month.

To celebrate the National Park System’s 102nd birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.

“The National Park Service is celebrating its birthday this year as ‘something new for 102,’” said Don Hoch, Director of Washington State Parks. “We think that’s a great idea, and we encourage visitors to take advantage of the free day by visiting a park they’ve never been to before or by trying a new activity at a favorite park.”

State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit.

The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.

The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

Three more State Parks free days are available in 2018: