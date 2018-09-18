Parents needed to help plan for transition of 6th graders to Miller

5th Grade Parents in Aberdeen have an opportunity to give their input on upcoming changes for students.

According to Aberdeen Superintendent Alicia Henderson, the school district has formed the “Miller Sixth-Grade Task Force” as a way to provide input as the district plans for the 6th Grade to move to Miller Junior High School by the 2019-2020 school year.

In a release, they say that the decision by the School Board was “the result of considerable public input and is part of the District’s work to comply with the state’s K-3 Class Size requirements”.

Miller Principal Lisa Griebel will lead discussions at a series of upcoming events and the public is invited.

A flyer and sign-up sheet is available at the elementary schools for interested parents who are available to attend three meetings planned for Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 at Miller.

The meetings will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m.on those Tuesdays,

Dr. Henderson would like to have representation from 5th Grade parents at each elementary school.