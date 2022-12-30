KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Pacific Transit adding Menlo route in 2023

December 30, 2022 7:03AM PST
Share
Pacific Transit adding Menlo route in 2023

The Pacific Transit System has announced that beginning in January, they will be expanding their service area.

According to the transit system website, a Menlo route will be added to the schedule. 

The Menlo bus will run Monday through Friday starting just before 8am and will make multiple stops throughout the day, with the schedule showing four total trips a day between downtown Raymond and the Menlo Store. 

South Bend Timberland Library shared that in addition to that route, additional runs are being added to the transit system area from Astoria to Aberdeen.

The library also stated that updated schedules are available at their branch.

Riders 18-and-younger ride free on Pacific Transit, as well as veterans.

For route details and more information, visit www.pacifictransit.org.

Also On KXRO

1

A fatality and an injury reported following two accidents over Christmas weekend
2

GHC graduates 9 in CDL class
3

Public advisory: WSDA says check your trees, wreathes for invasive species
4

Unemployment rate rises in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties
5

Washington State Pilotage Board approves Captain Ryan Leo on Grays Harbor