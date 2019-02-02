Pacific County Sheriff joins opposition to I-1639

Following other law enforcement officials across Washington, including Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir came out Friday to voice concerns with voter approved Initiative 1639.

In November, voters approved the Changes to Gun Ownership and Purchase Requirements Measure which enacts new restrictions on both the purchase and ownership of firearms. This included raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21, adding background checks, increasing waiting periods, and implementing requirements on storing firearms.

Statewide the initiative passed by 59.35%. Voters in both Pacific County and Grays Harbor opposed the measure, with 55.2% voting no in Pacific County and 57.93% voting no in Grays Harbor.

The National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation filed a lawsuit against I-1639, primarily alleging that the measure violates the right to bear arms.

Since passage, numerous police chiefs and sheriffs have voiced their opposition and have made public statements that they will not be enforcing the law when it is fully implemented on July 1.

Sheriff Souvenir, who was placed in office this year, issued a statement saying that his office “will continue to investigate all complaints we receive from our community members but until the legality of Initiative 1639 is resolved by the courts these Initiative matters will be documented only”.