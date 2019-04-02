Pacific County schools join to bring CTE education to students

The Raymond and South Bend School Districts and the Port of Willapa Harbor are partnering together for education.

In a release, Superintendent Dr. Jon Tienhaara says that he and Raymond Superintendent Dr. Steve Holland have been working together to find options for their students beyond the classroom.

In March, both districts approved a joint CTE (Career & Technical Education) partnership that is targeted to begin the 2019-20 school year. Raymond and South Bend will use engineering curriculum from Project Lead the Way, as well as both schools’ current Construction programs.

As part of the project, it would include the “Harbor Trade & Technology Center” (HTTC), which would provide students with vocational training and work skills in various industrial trades and technology careers, allowing them to earn school credits through this work..

This program could be housed at a 9,000 square foot building at the Port of Willapa Harbor.

According to the release, the port building is being evaluated for possible updates and curriculum is being researched.

“Staff from both school districts are working the logistics to create a flexible program that can accommodate students from both schools.”