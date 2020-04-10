Pacific County resident with COVID-19 has not been in the state for over a month
In a release from the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center, they say that Pacific County has it’s first resident confirmed to have COVID-19, although that person is not in Pacific County and hasn’t been for some time.
Pacific County authorities tell KXRO that they received notice that an individual from Pacific County, but currently in another state, has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
According to the release, the individual that was diagnosed has been out of Washington State for over a month.
The individual was tested out of state and is currently receiving treatment out of state. It was not released as to where this person is currently.
The positive diagnosis is being attributed to Pacific County’s statistics because Pacific County is the diagnosed person’s place of residence.
“After extensive investigative efforts by the Health Department’s skilled nursing staff, there is no reason to believe that this case’s positive diagnosis has caused any exposure within Pacific County.”
The Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services, Washington State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are closely monitoring the coronavirus issue (COVID-19) at this time and will continue to update our county with pertinent information as it becomes available.
Authorities encourage community members to continue to be cautious and vigilant about healthcare recommendations. As a reminder, they say there are steps people should take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading any viral respiratory infections.
These include:
- Social distancing, stay home and 6 ft away from others
- Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
If feel you have symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please contact your healthcare provider and await further instructions for being seen.
Accurate and up-to-date sources of online information can be found at Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services at https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/index.html; Washington Department of Health at https://coronavirus.wa.gov; and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.