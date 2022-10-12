Pacific County released COVID-19 “After-Action Review”

The Pacific County Public Health & Human Services (PCHHS) has released their After Action Review (AAR), looking at COVID response within the county.

The report, released on Tuesday, covers the response beginning in March 2020, following the first cases of COVID-19 identified in Washington, through May 1, 2022.

The AAR was released to provide an overview of the efforts made to mitigate and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and Director of Pacific County Health & Human Services Katie Lindstrom stated that the report also “outlined the strengths and weaknesses of the response based on feedback from the public and partners and made a plan for improvement moving forward”.

According to the department, Pacific County saw 3,859 total cases of COVID-19. That data reflects reported cases only.

“We understand that this is an undercount due to lack of reporting positive cases, especially following the distribution of home test kits beginning early 2022. “, said Lindstrom.

Out of those county cases, there were 164 hospitalizations and 55 deaths reported.

Raymond saw the largest case count at 1515 through the time period, with Ocean Park to follow at 488 and Long Beach at 465.

In their report, officials also break down cases by gender, age, race, and vaccination status.

According to the data, there were outbreaks reported during the two years covered at numerous businesses, schools, and other areas, with the greatest number of potential outbreaks occurring in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.

Among accomplishments in their response, the health department highlighted cooperation between the county departments and the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, as well as collaboration with local healthcare partners and schools.

Lindstrom added, “Pacific County may be small, but we more than make up for it with our ability to collaborate and support each other through difficult times.”

While the report highlighted accomplishments in response, it also looked at the areas of improvement and brought action items to address in the future and which departments would be responsible for each expected outcome.

As part of their potential next steps PCHHS will: