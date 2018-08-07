Pacific County Primary Election Results

Michael “Hawk” Runyon is in the lead going into the General Election, earning 38.49% of the vote on Tuesday. Todd Stephens and Pebbles Keller Williams are trailing, but within 30 votes of each other, earning 31.62% and 29.89% respectively.

Sheriff Scott Johnson is holding a lead on his current seat, bringing 47.4% over votes in the first count. Robin Souvenir brought in less votes than the Sheriff in the race for his seat, but looks to join him on the next ballot with 28.93%. Sean Eastham trails with 23.67%.

Current Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain will face Pam Nogueira Maneman in November, with 51.32% and 31.02% respectively. Eric Weston earned 17.66% of the vote, meaning he will not be moving onto the General at this time.

In the Pacific County PUD Commissioner race, Don Pape and J Daniel Whealdon are currently trailing Debbie Oakes on the General Election ballot, with Oakes leading handily with 49.55%. Pape earned 30.53% and Whealdon brought 19.92% of the vote after the first count.

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority looks to be getting their excess levy, bringing an additional $591,000 to the RFA established only one year ago.

Representative Brian Blake is moving onto the General Election leading opponents with his 60.02% of the vote. Joel McEntire leads David Parsons with 21.38% to Parsons at 18.61%.

Also in the 19th, Representative Jim Walsh is trailing challenger Erin Frasier. Frasier leads 51.57% to 48.43%.

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler won her primary with 40.9%, with Carolyn Long joining her in November with 36.62%.

Senator Maria Cantwell will be facing Susan Hutchison in the General Election, with Cantwell receiving 55.45% to Hutchison’s 23.82%.

These results are based on ballots received prior to Tuesday, with additional results posted later this week and certification of the results on August 21.

The results will be used to narrow the field down to 2 candidates, with races already only featuring 2 candidates returning in November.