Pacific County COVID-19 cases increase
Pacific County now has 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, Pacific County Public Health & Human Services announced the first positive case of the virus from a resident currently within the county.
Pacific County Public Health nurses are said to be conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify close contacts.
That confirmed case was in addition to the Pacific County resident who tested positive yet had not been in the state for months.
On Sunday, the health office announced that they had received notice of a 3rd positive case of covid-19 in Pacific County.
Both new cases have those individuals in isolation.
“We continue to encourage the public to stay home except for essential business, wear face masks if you must go out, wash your hands often with hot soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and continue to social distance. “
At this time, the health officers are encouraging community members to continue to be cautious and vigilant about healthcare recommendations.
As a reminder, there are steps people should take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading any viral respiratory infections. These include:
- Social distancing, stay home and 6 ft away from others
- Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
If feel you have symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please contact your healthcare provider and await further instructions for being seen.
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, the office directs residents to visit: www.coronavirus.wa.gov .