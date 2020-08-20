Pacific County COVID-19 case removed; person incarcerated and not in county
One person was removed from the Pacific County COVID-19 case count due to being incarcerated outside the county.
Pacific County Health and Human Services tells KXRO that they have made a correction to the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pacific County.
As of this morning, the number of COVID-19 cases is 58 with 3 active cases being monitored by public health nurses, as one confirmed case is being removed.
Officials say that the individual being removed is incarcerated in a correctional facility and has not been in Pacific County during their illness.
It was not reported as to which correctional facility the individual is currently housed at, or how long they have been incarcerated.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.
