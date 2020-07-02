Pacific County COVID-19 case no longer considered positive
A Pacific County positive case of COVID-19 has been removed from the total list.
On June 19th, the Pacific County Public Health and Human Services notified the public of an additional positive case of COVID-19 in Pacific County.
In a release they state that based on the change to testing and confirmation criteria, this case will no longer be considered a positive case.
This was the only affected case.
Pacific County’s updated positive COVID-19 case count is at 17 with five active cases.
Pacific County Emergency Management Director Scott McDougall sent a notice to residents that also discussed why patient location data is not being released, despite community questions regarding that information.
According to McDougall, the primary reason is to align with HIPAA requirements that protect personal patient information, but in addition he states that maintaining “Universal Precautions” for healthcare providers are used to ensure all residents remain as healthy as possible.
McDougall adds that every geographic area of Pacific County has been impacted by a positive Covid-19 test and “it is imperative that Pacific County residents assume that everyone they meet is potentially infectious”.
“It is equally imperative that residents realize that it is their personal responsibility to ensure they do not become infected. This is accomplished through limiting personal exposure and maintaining social distancing. Limiting non-essential travel. Using personal protective measures including, but not limited to, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, and wearing a face covering.
Identifying where Covid-19 patients are located does nothing to protect anyone and fact, it can create a false sense of security and do more harm than good.”
The Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department strongly encourages the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public. For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.