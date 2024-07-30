Pacific County Community Health Assessment survey open through Aug. 23

Pacific County Public Health & Human Services is asking for community input on health priorities.

The health department has released its 2025-27 Community Health Assessment for residents.

According to the agency, the goal is to gather feedback on current community health needs within the county.

The combined results of the survey will be used to inform the 2025-27 Community Health Improvement Plan and the health department says that they would like to get broad and diverse feedback from people who live and work in Pacific County.

They ask residents to consider forwarding the survey to friends and loved ones.

After demographic information about your household and location within the county, the survey asks what you believe are the most important factors for a healthy community, what the largest health problems are, what risky behaviors are in the area, and further information about health.

Survey responses are anonymous and the questions should take 10-15 minutes to complete.

The survey is open until Friday, August 23rd.

If you have questions, please contact Connor Montgomery at [email protected]

Paper copies of the survey can be returned to 7013 Sandridge Rd. Long Beach WA 98631 or 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, WA 98586 by August 23, 2024.