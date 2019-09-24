Pacific County Chief Criminal Deputy placed on leave pending investigation
A Pacific County Sheriff’s Department employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into workplace allegations.
Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock tells KXRO that Chief Criminal Deputy Matthew Padgett has been placed on leave following advice from the Pacific County Risk Manager.
The Chinook Observer has reported that Padgett is the brother-in-law of Sheriff Robin Souvenir and had resigned from the Shoalwater Bay Tribal Police Department following an internal investigation by the Washington State Patrol that found no wrongdoing before joining PCSO.
Padgett was reclassified from Chief Civil Deputy to Chief Criminal Deputy in May, with his prior position going unfilled.
At this time, the PCSO says that they are not disclosing the nature of the allegations pending a complete investigation “to protect the integrity of the investigation and to protect the privacy of those involved.”
Undersheriff Ron Davis and the Prosecutors Office are said to be working with the County’s insurance provider, who will be conducting the investigation.
Undersheriff Ron Davis who is overseeing the matter, said “In order to ensure a neutral and complete investigation will be conducted, we elected to ask the Risk Pool Investigators review the allegation,”.
Matlock says that both Chief Criminal Deputy Padgett and the Sheriff’s Office Personnel will be fully participating in the investigation to ensure established policies have been followed.