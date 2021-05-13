Pacific County cases increase to just under 1000 total
In the past week, Pacific County has seen 23 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death.
In his weekly update, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall shared that the county reached 999 total cases as of Wednesday, up from 976 the week prior.
Compared to the 2010 U.S. Census data for the area, this means that 4.7% of the county have tested positive during the pandemic.
In addition, the county has seen 12 total deaths related to COVID-19.
Under the current statewide guidance, smaller counties with a population of 50,000 or less, such as Pacific County, must maintain a 14-day average of new cases at 30 or fewer, and a new seven-day hospitalization average at three or fewer.
While Pacific County does meet the goal of having only a single hospitalization over the last 7 days, it has seen 38 new cases identified during the last 14 days. This accounts for 175.6 cases per 100k per 14 days.
The county reports that there are 30 active cases being monitored by Pacific County Public Health & Human Services.
Pacific County Weekly COVID 19 Data