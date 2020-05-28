Pacific County announces at least 3 weeks between Phases
Pacific County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager has issued an amendment to the phased reopening plan order.
In a release it states that the order requires Pacific County to stay in each phase for a minimum of three weeks. This would mean that if allowed, the county could move to Phase 3 on June 12. This timeline aligns with the framework first outlined by Governor Inslee under his “Safe Start” plan.
Krager says that the specific date ranges will be continuously monitored and are subject to change per Governor’s order or local conditions.
The order outlines important information regarding key dates and instruction for the reopening of hospitality lodging, beach approaches and clam digging. Beach approaches are open seven days a week with the exception of July 4th which is to be determined. The closure for clam digging has been revoked and there are no local restrictions on recreational clam digging. Recreational clam digging dates are still subject to approval by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Although Pacific County has had minimal confirmed cases of infection, in order to limit disease spread and allow phased reopening to progress, each person must continue to social distance and businesses must follow state published “Safe Start” plans and guidance (https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start).
All hospitality lodging in Pacific County, including but not limited to hotels, motels, RV parks, campgrounds and vacation rentals, must certify compliance of safety plan requirements set forth by Pacific County Public Health & Human Services (https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/news.html).
The safety plan checklist/certification must be submitted to via email to pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us prior to opening.
All hospitality lodging within Pacific County is allowed to have 50% occupancy between May 23rd and June 13th, 2020.
All Pacific County Public Health Orders are in addition to statewide emergency orders, and do not overrule or replace statewide orders.
Starting Tuesday, June 2nd, Pacific County offices and the courhouse will re-open.
North County facilities will open Tuesday, June 2nd, and Monday, June 15th for south county facilities,
Here are some of the changes you will see at those facilities:
- You will be required to wear a mask while visiting county offices.
- You will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. As such, we will limit the number of people allowed in the county facilities at any one time. But rest assured, we will do our best to move everyone in and out as quickly as possible.
- You will only be able to enter the Courthouse through the rear door.
- If you have questions please call the office you plan to visit. Check our website at https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/directory.htm for a list of office phone numbers and other details.
For more information, please contact the Direct Response line at (360) 875-9407 / (360) 642-9407 or pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us