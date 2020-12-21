Pacific County adds additional COVID-19 related death; now at 4 total within area
In Pacific County, 15 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death have been added to the local case count.
Pacific County Health and Human Services announced that they received confirmation that a Pacific County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died as a result.
This is the fourth COVID-19 death attributed to Pacific County.
Public health officials would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the individual during this time of loss.
Since the last data update on December 16, 15 additional Pacific County residents tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 545 with 56 cases currently active.
Of those 545 cases, 366 cases are considered confirmed which means they tested positive on a PCR test, and 179 are probable which means they tested positive on a rapid antigen test.
The current case rate per 100k over 14 days in the county is 323.
Active cases are currently spread throughout all parts of Pacific County.
“We continue to strongly encourage the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.