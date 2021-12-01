Pacific County accidents sends 81-year-old man to hospital

A Long Beach man was injured following an accident in Pacific County.
The Washington State Patrol issued a release on an accident that blocked traffic for multiple hours.
According to the report, an 81-year-old Long Beach man was driving south on State Route 101 when he left the roadway.
As his 1999 Ford Taurus left the road, it struck a series of large rocks.
The collision caused the car to overturn and come to rest on its top in the southbound lane.
That lane was blocked for over two hours.
The Long Beach man was injured in the accident and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Charges are pending at this time, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.