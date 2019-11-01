Pacific County accident sends elderly Ocean Park residents to hospital
A Pacific County accident ended with two people being transported to the hospital.
In an accident report from the Washington State Patrol, they say that a 57-year-old man from Lafayette, OR was driving his 2012 Ford Fusion near Stringtown Road on Thursday afternoon when he slowed down to turn onto the road from Highway 101.
When he slowed, a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by an 88-year-old Ocean Park woman was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the other car.
The driver of the Jetta and her passenger, a 90-year-old Ocean Park man, were both transported to Ocean Beach Hospital for their injuries.
The Jetta was totaled at the scene and the Ocean Park woman was cited for Following to Close.