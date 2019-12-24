Pacific County accident leads to death of juvenile
Long Beach, WA – A two vehicle accident on the Long Beach Peninsula ended in tragedy this week.
Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock tells KXRO that a two vehicle head on collision on Sandridge Road was reported to the Pacific County Communications Center.
The caller had told dispatchers that it was possible that people were stuck inside and injured.
When Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found that a gray Jeep Cherokee amd a red Dodge Ram appeared have collided head on.
The Cherokee was resting on its driver’s side down a slight embankment and the Ram showed severe driver’s side front end damage.
According to witnesses, the Ram was seen driving north when it swerved into the opposite lane several times prior to the collision.
According to deputies, the driver did not smell of alcohol and a test done on scene did not show the driver was under the influence at the time of his evaluation.
A passenger in the Cherokee, a juvenile male, was pronounced dead at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco due to injuries sustained from the collision.
The driver of the Ram received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Cherokee and two other occupants also sustained injuries.
The collision is still under investigation pending other analysis.