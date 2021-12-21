Pacific County accident ends in death of Shelton man; separate wreck leads to injury

The Washington State Patrol has provided information on two accidents in Pacific County.
In an update from WSP, they say that a Shelton man has passed away following an accident that occurred at the south end of Pacific County in November.
65-year-old Donald Williams of Shelton was driving north on State Route 101 on November 14 when he lost control, crossing the center line and striking a rock retaining wall. His 1999 Toyota Camry rolled in the accident, ejecting the man from the car.
Williams was not wearing his seatbelt at the time. He was airlifted to Oregon Health & Science University following the accident, where he was recently pronounced deceased.
In a separate Pacific County accident on Monday, a Long Beach man was injured after a vehicle failed to yield.
The WSP states that a 37-year-old Long Beach driver was on the Long Beach Peninsula when they failed to yield to a stop sign in their 2002 Dodge pickup. When they crossed State Route 103 they struck a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by a 20-year-old Hoquiam woman.
The Ford Ranger was totaled in the accident, and a passenger in the truck, a 19-year-old Long Beach man, was injured and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital. Neither driver was reported as injured.
Charges against the driver of the Dodge are pending.