Pacific County able to hire County Veteran Service Officer through VA funding
South Bend, WA – In a release from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, they say that Pacific County was one of 3 counties within the state who will receive grant funding to hire County Veteran Service Officers.
These grants were made possible with the passage and funding of HB 1448 during the 2019 Legislative Session.
“WDVA appreciates the State Legislature’s passage of HB 1448, sponsored by Representative Jacquelin Maycumber, and looks forward to supporting each service officer with the tools and training they need to be successful.”
Pacific, Clallam,and Stevens Counties were all identified as locations in need of a County Veteran Service Officer to serve veterans and their families.
A total of $450,000 was made available with a requirement to fund at least two County Veteran Service Officers.
The County Veteran Service Officer would assist veterans and family members with claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for VA Disability Compensation, Pension, Survivors Pension, and other financial assistance programs.
“Successful claims often result in the veteran or family member receiving monthly compensation which provides a stable source of income. In Washington State, veterans and their families receive over $3.4 billion each year through VA Disability Compensation, Pension or Survivors Pension. These dollars are often invested back into local communities as veterans and families pay their household expenses, purchase homes, and send their children to school.”
The service officers are also said to be able to help connect veterans and their families to other benefits such as health care, housing, and education.
“By connecting veterans to their earned veterans benefits, Counties can free up resources for more non-veterans to utilize local programs for housing, health care, and other support services.”
This funding is available through June 30, 2021.