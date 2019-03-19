Pacific County 911 to be down; services will not be interrupted

Pacific County 911 lines will be down on Wednesday morning, but responders will still get the information.

Pacific County Communications announced that starting Wednesday morning around 7am, their business lines will be unavailable and all 911 calls will be transferred to Grays Harbor 911.

This outage is expected to last approximately an hour.

During this time, 911 calls or texts will still be handled and residents should not hesitate to report an emergency. Information will be transferred to the appropriate party as normal.

While distress calls will be handled by the neighboring agency, any non-emergency calls will be held until the business lines are operational again.