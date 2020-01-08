Pacific Beach Naval Resort fire results in “a total loss” to one area
A fire at the Pacific Beach Naval Resort is still under investigation.
On Sunday night, just before 5pm, Grays Harbor Fire District 8 on the North Beach received a call for smoke coming from the laundry room at the Navy Getaways Pacific Beach Resort.
According to the department, when Chief Collum arrived on scene he called for mutual aid from Grays Harbor Fire District 7 and the Ocean Shores Fire Department, as well as a PUD crew.
The fire was found in the laundry room, and was quickly put out but only after the area suffered what is being called “a total loss”.
The rest of the building reportedly suffered heavy smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
At this time the cause is unknown.