Overnight full closures of SR 6 Chehalis Riverside Bridge
Drivers who use the State Route 6 Chehalis Riverside Bridge, between Pe Ell and Chehalis, will need to plan ahead for delays overnight.
Beginning today, Washington State Department of Transportation’s and their contractor will close the Chehalis Riverside Bridge and begin work to repave the full length of the bridge deck and repair damaged expansion joints.
Paving work along the bridge deck requires full, overnight closures.
Doing this work at night when traffic volumes are low, reduces the impacts to travelers and improves the safety of our crews.
Bridge closures will be scheduled weeknights:
- Monday through Thursday – 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Overnight full closures of the Chehalis Riverside Bridge are scheduled through early Sept. All work is weather dependent.
To reduce the impact to travelers, crews will reroute travelers to use a signed detour around the closure.
- Eastbound travelers on SR 6 will be detoured to Hwy 603, Devereese Road, Shorey Road, Newaukum Avenue, Southwest Riverside Drive and back to SR 6.
- Westbound travelers on SR 6 will be detoured to Southwest Riverside Drive, Newaukum Avenue, Shorey Road, Devereese Road, Hwy 603 and back to SR 6.
To receive updates about this and other WSDOT work in Lewis County, sign up for updates via email or text.