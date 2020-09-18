Overnight closures next week on Simpson Ave/US 101
Weather has delayed continued work on US 101/Simpson Avenue.
Rognlin’s Inc.crews working with the Washington State Department of Transportation have continued to work to make upgrades for the four mile stretch of US 101 between Hoquiam and Aberdeen, adding safety features for pedestrians and nearly 150 ADA -compliant ramps.
Due to weather conditions, that work has been rescheduled for the work the week of Sept. 21.
Crews will continue to work along Highway 1010 from Myrtle Street, working east, during weekday overnight hours when traffic volumes are less.
Nearby residents may hear increased noise levels from construction activities.
Nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Monday Sept. 21 through Friday Sept. 25:
- Sections of Eastbound US 101 will be reduced to a single lane
Portable message signs placed near this location advise travelers to consider alternate routes.
Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
Hyperlink within the release:
WSDOT regional Twitter feed: twitter.com/wsdot_tacoma