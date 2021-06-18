Overnight closures continuing along US 101 in Hoquiam and Aberdeen

Work to provide a smoother ride for travelers using US 101 between the cities is into the final stretch.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are finishing striping and utility work along a four-mile stretch of the highway.
This work will require overnight lane closures that travelers will want to plan for.
Weeknights June 21 – July 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day:
This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
This project extends the life of the highway while reducing annual maintenance costs.
Work is slated to wrap up mid-July.
