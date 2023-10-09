Over $900k approved for Olympic Peninsula outdoor projects

Funding details have been released for projects within the Olympic National Forest and throughout the peninsula.

The Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) had met in Port Angeles, WA and virtually to review Fiscal Year 20, 21, and 22 Title II project proposals and to make recommendations for the expenditure of funds resulting from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

The RAC’s project recommendations were subsequently approved by RAC Chairperson Nicole Rasmussen and Deputy Forest Supervisor and Designated Federal Official Susan Beall.

8 projects were approved within Grays Harbor, for a total of over $145,000.

A total of nearly $907,000 was split between approved projects in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, and Mason counties.

The list below outlines the project work that was approved, as well as the funding amount that each project was approved for. A

ll the projects occur on, or to the benefit of, National Forest lands in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, and Mason Counties.

Grays Harbor County:

Clean Up OLY!, $7,500

Restoration Through Invasive Plant Prevention and Control, $20,400

Olympic National Forest Stewardship Sale Monitoring and Community Outreach, $20,000

Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $32,842

Washington Conservation Corps, $23,000

Improving and Maintaining Trails in the Olympic National Forest, $4,000

Quinault Trails System Maintenance, $30,000

Restore Vegetative Conditions for Wildlife and Public Access, $9,000

*Any surplus funds will be applied to Road Maintenance.

Clallam County:

Trailheads Facilities Repair – Hood Canal RD, $8,000

Clean Up OLY!, $7,500

Clallam County Corrections Crew, $22,713

Olympic National Forest Youth Engagement and Work Program, $64,572

Olympic National Forest Stewardship Sale Monitoring and Community Outreach, $30,000

Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, $30,690

Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $90,000

Washington Conservation Corps, $56,166

Improving and Maintaining Trails in the Olympic National Forest, $8,000

*Any surplus funds will be applied to the Clallam County Corrections Crew.

Jefferson County:

Trailheads Facilities Repair – Hood Canal RD, $16,000

Clean Up OLY!, $10,381

Restoration Through Invasive Plant Prevention and Control, $21,200

Olympic National Forest Young Adult Engagement and Work Program, $66,428

Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, $31,000

Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $45,000

Washington Conservation Corps, $45,954

Improving and Maintaining Trails in the Olympic National Forest, $48,000

Lena Lake, $55,000

*Any surplus funds will be applied to the Young Adult Engagement and Work Program first; if funds still remain to Road Maintenance.

Mason County:

Trailheads Facilities Repair – Hood Canal RD, $9,000

Clean Up OLY!, $4,619

Olympic National Forest Youth Engagement and Work Program, $15,000

Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $35,000

Washington Conservation Corps, $20,000

Mason County-Hood Canal Ranger District Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, $20,000

*Any surplus funds will be applied to Clean Up OLY!

A complete list of project proposals and related documents can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.

For additional information on Resource Advisory Committees, go to the Secure Rural Schools website http://bit.ly/2oa2Jay. For additional information on the Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee contact RAC Coordinator, Jennifer Garcia-Santiago at [email protected] or 564-669-9623.