Over $900k approved for Olympic Peninsula outdoor projects
Funding details have been released for projects within the Olympic National Forest and throughout the peninsula.
The Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) had met in Port Angeles, WA and virtually to review Fiscal Year 20, 21, and 22 Title II project proposals and to make recommendations for the expenditure of funds resulting from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.
The RAC’s project recommendations were subsequently approved by RAC Chairperson Nicole Rasmussen and Deputy Forest Supervisor and Designated Federal Official Susan Beall.
8 projects were approved within Grays Harbor, for a total of over $145,000.
A total of nearly $907,000 was split between approved projects in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, and Mason counties.
The list below outlines the project work that was approved, as well as the funding amount that each project was approved for. A
ll the projects occur on, or to the benefit of, National Forest lands in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, and Mason Counties.
Grays Harbor County:
- Clean Up OLY!, $7,500
- Restoration Through Invasive Plant Prevention and Control, $20,400
- Olympic National Forest Stewardship Sale Monitoring and Community Outreach, $20,000
- Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $32,842
- Washington Conservation Corps, $23,000
- Improving and Maintaining Trails in the Olympic National Forest, $4,000
- Quinault Trails System Maintenance, $30,000
- Restore Vegetative Conditions for Wildlife and Public Access, $9,000
*Any surplus funds will be applied to Road Maintenance.
Clallam County:
- Trailheads Facilities Repair – Hood Canal RD, $8,000
- Clean Up OLY!, $7,500
- Clallam County Corrections Crew, $22,713
- Olympic National Forest Youth Engagement and Work Program, $64,572
- Olympic National Forest Stewardship Sale Monitoring and Community Outreach, $30,000
- Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, $30,690
- Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $90,000
- Washington Conservation Corps, $56,166
- Improving and Maintaining Trails in the Olympic National Forest, $8,000
*Any surplus funds will be applied to the Clallam County Corrections Crew.
Jefferson County:
- Trailheads Facilities Repair – Hood Canal RD, $16,000
- Clean Up OLY!, $10,381
- Restoration Through Invasive Plant Prevention and Control, $21,200
- Olympic National Forest Young Adult Engagement and Work Program, $66,428
- Olympic Peninsula Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, $31,000
- Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $45,000
- Washington Conservation Corps, $45,954
- Improving and Maintaining Trails in the Olympic National Forest, $48,000
- Lena Lake, $55,000
*Any surplus funds will be applied to the Young Adult Engagement and Work Program first; if funds still remain to Road Maintenance.
Mason County:
- Trailheads Facilities Repair – Hood Canal RD, $9,000
- Clean Up OLY!, $4,619
- Olympic National Forest Youth Engagement and Work Program, $15,000
- Road Maintenance and Sedimentation Reduction Project, $35,000
- Washington Conservation Corps, $20,000
- Mason County-Hood Canal Ranger District Cooperative Noxious Weed Control, $20,000
*Any surplus funds will be applied to Clean Up OLY!
A complete list of project proposals and related documents can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.
For additional information on Resource Advisory Committees, go to the Secure Rural Schools website http://bit.ly/2oa2Jay. For additional information on the Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee contact RAC Coordinator, Jennifer Garcia-Santiago at [email protected] or 564-669-9623.