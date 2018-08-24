Over $700,000 coming for tsunami resources

Senator Maria Cantwell announced that Washington received $725,822 in grants from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the Washington State Tsunami Program in support of tsunami warning infrastructure, signage, outreach, and education.

“Thousands of people in Washington state live in tsunami danger zones. Our communities work hard to prepare for emergencies, but they can’t do it all on their own,” said Senator Cantwell. “These grants will help us protect coastal communities by boosting our emergency warning infrastructure, helping fund emergency management, and determining which areas need more preparation.”

Specifically, the grants awarded to the tsunami program at the Washington State Military Department will support:

Tsunami warning infrastructure and signage;

Outreach and education;

Training on tsunami operations at the National Tsunami Warning Center; and

Pedestrian evacuation modeling, among other initiatives.

Senator Cantwell authored tsunami detection and warning legislation last year that increased grants through the National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program (NTHMP). The legislation, which was signed into law in April of 2017, strengthened NOAA’s tsunami warning system and advanced new research related to improving tsunami detection, forecasting, notification, and emergency response.

A previous NTHMP grant was used to purchase and install five tsunami sirens in Grays Harbor, Pacific, and Whatcom Counties.

