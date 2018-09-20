Over $650,000 coming to Quinault Indian Nation from DOJ

The Justice Department will awarded up to $246 million in grants to improve public safety in tribal communities.

The Department of Justice announced more than $113 million in grant awards to “improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities” according to a release.

This includes up to $654,569 in funding set aside for the Quinault Indian Nation for “Public Safety and Community Policing” as well as money for the “Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program”.

State Applicant Purpose Area Estimated Award Amount Washington Quinault Indian Nation 1. Public Safety and Community Policing (COPS) $378,896 Washington Quinault Indian Nation 5. Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program (OVW) $275,673 Washington Quinault Indian Nation Total $654,569

Grants were awarded to 133 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages, and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, an application for tribal-specific grant programs.

Of the $113 million, just over $53 million comes from the Office of Justice Programs, more than $35 million from the Office on Violence Against Women, and more than $24.7 million from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

In addition, the Department says that they are in the process of allocating up to $133 million in a program to serve victims of crime in tribal communities “to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime by providing funding, programming and technical assistance”. Those recipients will be announced in the near future.

“With these awards, we are doubling the amount of grant funding devoted to public safety programs and serving victims of crime in Native American communities,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, who made the announcement during his remarks at the 26th Annual Four Corners Indian Country Conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “There is an unacceptable level of violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. This increase in resources, together with our aggressive investigation and prosecution of crimes, shows how seriously Attorney General Sessions and the entire Department of Justice take these issues. We are committed to reducing violent crime and improving public safety.”

A listing of today’s announced CTAS awards is available at:www.justice.gov/tribal/page/file/1095161/download.