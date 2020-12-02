Over $57,000 coming to 26 Hoquiam businesses through CARES Act funds
After what was a rushed time frame in Hoquiam last week to apply for CARES Act funds, the city says that they were able to assist dozens of local businesses.
In a release from the city, they say that they were able to distribute a total of $57,200 to 26 local businesses.
The Coronavirus Assistance, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds were facilitated through a partnership with Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.
“It was a real push to get these applications processed and grants issued and I want to personally thank Hoquiam Finance Director Corri Schmid, City Administrator Brian Shay and Greater Grays Harbor CEO Lynnette Buffington and her team for putting in the time on the weekends and after hours to make it happen,” said Mayor Ben Winkelman. “It may not seem like a lot for some businesses facing tough times, but every dollar counts. I am urging our citizens to shop local and keep your dollars invested in our community. It means so much to the future of small businesses in Hoquiam and all across the country. Support the local businesses who employ your family, friends and neighbors and who are usually there to provide services and support to community events when times are better. We all need each other.”
These additional funds are intended to be used to cover costs including rent, utilities, supplies, inventory, and other operating expenses due to the pandemic.
“With every round of relief we assist in administering our appreciation for the local establishment of Grays Harbor County continues to grow.” stated GGHI CEO Lynnette Buffington, “We at GGHI will continue to advocate for the health of the local economy because we believe in the value of small business.”
The city also adds that businesses in Hoquiam and throughout the county that are experiencing economic hardship related to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for the next round of Working Washington Small Business Relief Grants that opened for applications on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
More information on this grant can be found at the Washington State Department of Commerce website: http://startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/working-washington-round-3/.