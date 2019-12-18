Over $50,000 available to Grays Harbor forest projects; proposals being accepted
The Olympic National Forest is looking for proposals for Title II projects to be initiated within the 2020 fiscal year.
In a release, the Forest Service says that funding will be provided through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act which was reauthorized by Congress (spending bill P.L. 115-141) and signed into law by the President on March 23, 2018.
This act provides payments to counties as compensation for the loss of tax income associated with federal land within their boundaries.
Grays Harbor projects have approximately $50,000 available.
Title II projects are designed to enhance forest ecosystems, restore and improve water quality and land health, or improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure. By law, projects must be located on National Forest System land or provide benefit to resources on National Forest lands. Past projects have included road and trail maintenance, watershed restoration, culvert replacement or removal, stream stabilization, vegetation management, control of invasive plants, and opportunities for youth training and employment.
The Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will review the proposals and recommend projects for funding. The RAC represents a wide variety of citizen interests, and members are residents of each of the peninsula counties.
The Forest Supervisor will review RAC recommendations to ensure projects meet the provisions of the law prior to final approval for project implementation.
Olympic National Forest received a total of $313,594 (less 10% for administrative costs) in Title II FY18 funds available for project proposals.
The breakdown by county is as follows:
- Clallam $112,252
- Grays Harbor $49,831
- Jefferson $111,043
- Mason $38,576
- Quinault Special Management Area $1,890
More information about Secure Rural Schools is available at the following website: http://www.fs.fed.us/srs/.
Project submission and supplemental proposal forms are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.
Hard copy submission forms are available at the Supervisor’s Office in Olympia, WA and at district offices in Quilcene and Forks, WA.
Please submit completed forms electronically to Susan Piper susan.piper@usda.gov.
Hard copies can be mailed to
Olympic National Forest
Attention: Susan Piper
1835 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, WA 98512
All applications must be submitted by Friday, January 31, 2020. For additional information, please contact Susan Piper at 360-956-2435.