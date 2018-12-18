Over 4,000 lost power last night in the North Beach area

Over 4,000 lost power last night after a tree fell into power lines.

The PUD notified KXRO at about 6:00 p.m. last night that crews were responding to an outage on the North Beach including Copalis, Copalis Crossing, Pacific Beach, Taholah, and Moclips.

They said that 4,241 customers were impacted.

About an hour and a half later crews had restored power to much of the area.

According to the PUD, the outage was caused by a tree that came down near Moclips and brought down transmission and distribution lines.

Power remained out from Aloha to the beach and from Pacific Beach north to Taholah until about 1:00 a.m. when they said it was restored to all customers.

They also said that crews were aware of a number of smaller, scattered outages caused by last night’s wind storm and they were making repairs as needed.