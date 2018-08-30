Over 40 local properties on upcoming tax title

Residents and groups will have an opportunity to purchase property in an upcoming tax title sale.

The county will hold a Tax Title Property Sale on September 21, starting at 9am in the Grays Harbor County Commissioners meeting room in Montesano.

A Tax Title Property, according to the Grays Harbor County website, is “a parcel that was offered at the Treasurer’s Tax Foreclosure Sale and did not receive the minimum bid. Those parcels are then conveyed to Grays Harbor County and are held in ‘tax title’ status. Properties authorized for disposal may be purchased.”

The vast majority of properties on the list for the sale are undeveloped land, spreading throughout the county.

At this time it does not appear that the cities of Aberdeen or Hoquiam are interested in purchasing any of the property, as neither have discussed the sale at recent City Council meetings, unlike the tax property sale in September of 2017 that saw both administrations buy a number of parcels.

All properties will be sold “as-is” by oral auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, cashier’s check, or money order and all sales are final.