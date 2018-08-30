Over 40 local properties on upcoming tax title

Residents and groups will have an opportunity to purchase property in an upcoming tax title sale.
The county will hold a Tax Title Property Sale on September 21, starting at 9am in the Grays Harbor County Commissioners meeting room in Montesano.
A Tax Title Property, according to the Grays Harbor County website, is “a parcel that was offered at the Treasurer’s Tax Foreclosure Sale and did not receive the minimum bid. Those parcels are then conveyed to Grays Harbor County and are held in ‘tax title’ status. Properties authorized for disposal may be purchased.”
The vast majority of properties on the list for the sale are undeveloped land, spreading throughout the county.
At this time it does not appear that the cities of Aberdeen or Hoquiam are interested in purchasing any of the property, as neither have discussed the sale at recent City Council meetings, unlike the tax property sale in September of 2017 that saw both administrations buy a number of parcels.
All properties will be sold “as-is” by oral auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, cashier’s check, or money order and all sales are final.
|Item Parcel
|Description
|Minimum Bid
|1. 011200500201
|Benns Cottage NLY 35’ of Lot 2 & WLY 20’ of NLY 35’ Lot 3 Blk 5 – 308 N E St
|$1,150.00
|2. 012201800000
|S Aber Broadway Lots 1-24 Inc Blk 18
|$5,400.00
|3. 014000301303
|Emery & Macks SELY 30’ of Lots 13 & 14 LS NELY 21’ of SELY 30’ of
Lot 14 Blk 3 -110 N. C St
|$1,066.00
|4. 015002201100
|Frances Lots 11 & 12 Blk 22
|$3,750.00
|5. 018602500800
|Aber Hoq Lot 8 Blk 25 – 2416 Pacific Avenue
|$3,594.00
|6. 021600500300
|N. Aberdeen Lots 3-6 Inc & Vac Blk 5 & Vac N 10’ of St Adj Blk 5
|$3,500.00
|7. 021804601300
|N Pacific Lots 13-24 Inc Blk 46
|$4,500.00
|8. 023202201300
|Pleasant Home Lot 13 & 1/2 Vac St Adj Blk 22
|$250.00
|9. 028201200700
|Highland Home Stewarts 1st Lots 7 & 8 Blk 12
|$1,250.00
|10. 029103401700
|Union Pacific Lots 17 & 18 Blk 34 – 110 E Huntley
|$2,156.00
|11. 029104002000
|Union Pacific Lots 20-24 Inc Blk 40 – 300 W Baldwin
|$5,391.00
|12. 029104800500
|Union Pacific Lots 5-12 Inc Blk 48
|$4,312.00
|13. 029105300600
|Union Pacific Lots 6 & 7 Blk 53
|$1,078.00
|14. 029105302100
|Union Pacific Lots 21-23 Inc Blk 53
|$1,617.00
|15. 029502701001
|West End S 50’ of Lots 10-13 Inc Blk 27
|$375.00
|16. 045002000100
|Leybold & Aschebergs Lot 1 Blk 20
|$1,367.00
|17. 050200200300
|Airport Lot 3 Blk 2
|$334.00
|18. 050200200400
|Airport Lot 4 Blk 2
|$451.00
|19. 050200300100
|Airport Lot 1 Blk 3 – 1006 2nd St
|$225.00
|20. 052800101801
|Hoq Heights N 44’ of S 244’ of E 1/2 of Lot 18 & N 11.60’ of S 211.60’
of W 1/2 of Lot 18 Blk 1
|$550.00
|21.
|055205401102
|Ontario W 5’ of Lot 11 Blk 54
|$125.00
|22.
|055205401202
|Ontario N 20’ of W 35’ of Lot 12 Blk 54 – 2521 Bay Ave
|$125.00
|23.
|055401600600
|Hoq Park Lot 6 Blk 16
|$2,100.00
|24.
|108000500400
|Hunley’s 2nd Lot 4 LS St BLK 5
|$431.00
|25.
|707000200200
|Bayview Estates Lot 2 Blk 2
|$2,500.00
|26
|710000005000
|Belmont Heights TR 50
|$3,750.00
|27.
|744503800801
|Grays Harbor Plt Tr Bounded by Lot 8 & E Li of Plt & Vacs Blk 38
|$605.00
|28.
|752000701700
|Highland Park Lots 17 & 18 Blk 7
|$3,250.00
|29.
|752001300800
|Highland Park Lots 8-13 Inc Blk 13
|$5000.00
|30.
|797013800000
|Pacific Center 1st Tr 138
|$4,356.00
|31.
|808501001500
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 15-18 Inc Blk 10
|$500.00
|32.
|808501400600
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 6 & 7 Blk 14
|$250.00
|33.
|808501400800
|Roosevelt Beach Lot 8 Blk 14
|$125.00
|34.
|808501400900
|Roosevelt Beach Lot 9 Blk 14
|$125.00
|35.
|808501800800
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 8-18 Inc Blk 18
|$1,375.00
|36.
|808502100100
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 1-11 Blk 21
|$1,375.00
|37.
|808502101400
|Roosevelt Beach Lots 14-18 Inc Blk 21
|$625.00
|38.
|809000701100
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lot 11 Blk 7
|$800.00
|39.
|809000701300
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 13 & 14 Blk 7
|$1,600.00
|40..
|809000701600
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 16 & 17 Blk 7
|$1,600.00
|41.
|809001201000
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 10 & 11 LS Co Rd Blk 12
|$500.00
|42.
|809001201200
|Roosevelt Beach 1st Lot 12 Ls Co Rd Blk 12
|$500.00