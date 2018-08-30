Over 40 local properties on upcoming tax title
By KXRO News
Aug 30, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

Residents and groups will have an opportunity to purchase property in an upcoming tax title sale.

The county will hold a Tax Title Property Sale on September 21, starting at 9am in the Grays Harbor County Commissioners meeting room in Montesano.

A Tax Title Property, according to the Grays Harbor County website, is “a parcel that was offered at the Treasurer’s Tax Foreclosure Sale and did not receive the minimum bid. Those parcels are then conveyed to Grays Harbor County and are held in ‘tax title’ status. Properties authorized for disposal may be purchased.”

The vast majority of properties on the list for the sale are undeveloped land, spreading throughout the county.

At this time it does not appear that the cities of Aberdeen or Hoquiam are interested in purchasing any of the property, as neither have discussed the sale at recent City Council meetings, unlike the tax property sale in September of 2017 that saw both administrations buy a number of parcels.

All properties will be sold “as-is” by oral auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, cashier’s check, or money order and all sales are final.

 

Item Parcel Description Minimum Bid
1. 011200500201 Benns Cottage NLY 35’ of Lot 2 & WLY 20’ of NLY 35’ Lot 3 Blk 5 – 308 N E St $1,150.00
2. 012201800000 S Aber Broadway Lots 1-24 Inc Blk 18 $5,400.00
3. 014000301303 Emery & Macks SELY 30’ of Lots 13 & 14 LS NELY 21’ of SELY 30’ of

Lot 14 Blk 3 -110 N. C St

 $1,066.00
4. 015002201100 Frances Lots 11 & 12 Blk 22 $3,750.00
5. 018602500800 Aber Hoq Lot 8 Blk 25 – 2416 Pacific Avenue $3,594.00
6. 021600500300 N. Aberdeen Lots 3-6 Inc & Vac Blk 5 & Vac N 10’ of St Adj Blk 5 $3,500.00
7. 021804601300 N Pacific Lots 13-24 Inc Blk 46 $4,500.00
8. 023202201300 Pleasant Home Lot 13 & 1/2 Vac St Adj Blk 22 $250.00
9. 028201200700 Highland Home Stewarts 1st Lots 7 & 8 Blk 12 $1,250.00
10. 029103401700 Union Pacific Lots 17 & 18 Blk 34 – 110 E Huntley $2,156.00
11. 029104002000 Union Pacific Lots 20-24 Inc Blk 40 – 300 W Baldwin $5,391.00
12. 029104800500 Union Pacific Lots 5-12 Inc Blk 48 $4,312.00
13. 029105300600 Union Pacific Lots 6 & 7 Blk 53 $1,078.00
14. 029105302100 Union Pacific Lots 21-23 Inc Blk 53 $1,617.00
15. 029502701001 West End S 50’ of Lots 10-13 Inc Blk 27 $375.00
16. 045002000100 Leybold & Aschebergs Lot 1 Blk 20 $1,367.00
17. 050200200300 Airport Lot 3 Blk 2 $334.00
18. 050200200400 Airport Lot 4 Blk 2 $451.00
19. 050200300100 Airport Lot 1 Blk 3 – 1006 2nd St $225.00
20. 052800101801 Hoq Heights N 44’ of S 244’ of E 1/2 of Lot 18 & N 11.60’ of S 211.60’

of W 1/2 of Lot 18 Blk 1

 $550.00
21. 055205401102 Ontario W 5’ of Lot 11 Blk 54 $125.00
22. 055205401202 Ontario N 20’ of W 35’ of Lot 12 Blk 54 – 2521 Bay Ave $125.00
23. 055401600600 Hoq Park Lot 6 Blk 16 $2,100.00
24. 108000500400 Hunley’s 2nd Lot 4 LS St BLK 5 $431.00
25. 707000200200 Bayview Estates Lot 2 Blk 2 $2,500.00
26 710000005000 Belmont Heights TR 50 $3,750.00
27. 744503800801 Grays Harbor Plt Tr Bounded by Lot 8 & E Li of Plt & Vacs Blk 38 $605.00
28. 752000701700 Highland Park Lots 17 & 18 Blk 7 $3,250.00
29. 752001300800 Highland Park Lots 8-13 Inc Blk 13 $5000.00
30. 797013800000 Pacific Center 1st Tr 138 $4,356.00
31. 808501001500 Roosevelt Beach Lots 15-18 Inc Blk 10 $500.00
32. 808501400600 Roosevelt Beach Lots 6 & 7 Blk 14 $250.00
33. 808501400800 Roosevelt Beach Lot 8 Blk 14 $125.00
34. 808501400900 Roosevelt Beach Lot 9 Blk 14 $125.00
35. 808501800800 Roosevelt Beach Lots 8-18 Inc Blk 18 $1,375.00
36. 808502100100 Roosevelt Beach Lots 1-11 Blk 21 $1,375.00
37. 808502101400 Roosevelt Beach Lots 14-18 Inc Blk 21 $625.00
38. 809000701100 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lot 11 Blk 7 $800.00
39. 809000701300 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 13 & 14 Blk 7 $1,600.00
40.. 809000701600 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 16 & 17 Blk 7 $1,600.00
41. 809001201000 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lots 10 & 11 LS Co Rd Blk 12 $500.00
42. 809001201200 Roosevelt Beach 1st Lot 12 Ls Co Rd Blk 12 $500.00

 

