Over $370,000 for projects at South Bend schools

The South Bend School District announced that they were selected to receive over $370,000 to make capital improvements at several campus facilities.

Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced the funding on his blog.

He says that the the first project will include replacing the heating system in the early learning facility. Tienhaara says that the grant will upgrade the current system which was installed in 2000, replacing the old system with a heat pump. District officials are currently working to develop options with HVAC contractors, and expect to begin the work in early 2019.

The second project funded according to the report includes installing a fume evacuation hood in the high school science lab.

“Currently, the science room does not have a fume hood, limiting the science experiments and labs in which students can participate.”

The project will add a workstation to the classroom that will safely filter and dispose hazardous fumes resulting from chemical reactions.

The third project listed includes significant upgrades to the current elementary playshed that was built in 2010 and planned to eventually become an enclosed gym space. The $200,000 grant will enclose the building, insulate the walls, install heating and air circulation, update lighting, and install a gym floor. Completion of the upgrade will provide South Bend Schools with a third gymnasium, completing the initial 2010 design.

The recently funded projects are not included in the new elementary school construction. The new school is scheduled to break ground Spring, 2019.

Tienhaara said, this new funding brings South Bend’s grant award totals to over $500,000 since June, 2018.