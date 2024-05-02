Over $330,000 coming to Grays Harbor through forest service funds

The USDA Forest Service announced that it is issuing more than $232 million through the agency’s Secure Rural Schools program.

This includes more than $62.9 million in investments to support public schools and roads in the Pacific Northwest Region, which includes the states of Washington and Oregon.

Olympic Peninsula counties will receive $1,510,720 in Secure Rural Schools payments.

Clallam $784,632.80

Jefferson $88,458.74

Mason $306,613.88

Grays Harbor $331,015.21

“The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the most iconic national forests in the country, and the Secure Rural Schools program ensures these public lands continue to benefit the surrounding communities,” said Jacqueline Buchanan, Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “These funds are vital for rural counties that rely on the stewardship of our national forests and the Forest Service is proud to work with local leaders to maximize the impact of this critical program across the region.”

These funds will provide support for schools, roads, and other essential services in rural communities across the Pacific Northwest that are home to national forests.

Over the past ten years, the Forest Service says that they have distributed $2.4 billion through the Secure Rural Schools program nationwide.

The Forest Service retains some of the funding to support projects that improve forest conditions and support jobs in rural communities, with input from local resource advisory committees.

Secure Rural Schools https://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/secure-rural-schools.

For the original version click here.