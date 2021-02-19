Over 13% of Grays Harbor have received vaccines against COVID-19
By U.S. Secretary of Defense - https://www.flickr.com/photos/secdef/50721647742/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97585829
As of earlier this week, over 13% of Grays Harbor residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
In an update to local vaccine progress, the Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department says that 12,322 total vaccine doses had been given out by Monday, February 15.
These doses account for 13.4% of local residents who have received at least the first dose, and 3.29% in Grays Harbor who have been fully vaccinated.
Operations at the Port of Grays Harbor located mass vaccination site have continued this week, as well as other local options, with additional residents receiving either their first or second doses.
Washington is currently vaccinating those within the Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 groups.
Washington state health officials said Friday, February 13 that the state would focus on administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses this week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose next week would be limited.
The Department of Health says providers requested about 170,000 second doses for this week statewide, which is significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses.
Officials added that this prioritization meant a portion of the available first doses for this week would need to be used to fully vaccinate these people.