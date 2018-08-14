Over $1.75 million spent towards homelessness in Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor spent over $1.75 million to reduce homelessness from July of 2017 through June of 2018.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners received a homeless housing budget update yesterday and the total spending toward homelessness during that time was $1,767,430.25.

According to figures from Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Housing Resource Coordinator Cassie Lentz the spending includes agency subcontracts with Coastal Community Action Program, Domestic Violence Center, and Catholic Community Services.

Funding also went toward a one-time award to the Union Gospel Mission for day-room renovations, funding to facilitate the required “Point in Time Count”, a match requirement for a USDA Rural Community Development Initiative grant, as well as other items.

Grays Harbor County Commissioners Vickie Raines and Randy Ross spoke about the issue after their Monday meeting.

According to Lentz $630,307.58 of the funding was from local document recording fees.

More information can be found at the links below.

http://www.healthygh.org/directory/housing

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/53ee83dee4b027cf34f1b520/t/5b62357daa4a994fd82a88c2/1533162882240/Housing+Report+2018.pdf