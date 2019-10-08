Over $1.2 million coming locally to support services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault
The U.S. Department of Justice have awarded grants totaling more than $9.8 million to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Western Washington, according to U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.
Included in these grants are$450,000 to a Raymond organization and over $825,000 to the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation.
According to a release, the grants run for the next one to three years, and some are supporting services in Tribal and Latino communities, as well as in rural areas.
“October is domestic violence awareness month, and an appropriate time to highlight the good work being done in our state to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “In successfully competing for these grant dollars, these programs are demonstrating leadership on making a difference in their communities.”
The grants awarded over the last month include:
- $500,000 to the City of Longview, Wash., to improve criminal justice services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The funding will pay for a domestic violence detective for Longview Police, as well as a domestic violence advocate and special training for prosecutors on domestic violence cases;
- $285,500 for Consejo Counseling and Referral Services of Seattle to provide culturally appropriate services to the Latino community;
- $285,500 to the Seattle Indian Health Board to provide culturally appropriate services to Urban Native survivors of violence and sexual assault;
- $450,000 to the Crisis Support Network in Raymond, Wash., to provide 30 housing units to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault; and
- $437,192 to Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center in Shelton, Wash., to work with the Shelton Police Department and Mason County Prosecutor’s Office to provide assistance to children exposed to domestic violence.
Five Indian Tribes received grants to strengthen their criminal justice programs for dealing with domestic violence and for providing support and resources for victims. Two tribal coalitions based in Western Washington also received grants. These include:
- $826,017 to the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation;
- $450,000 to the Lummi Indian Nation;
- $302,979 to the Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation;
- $450,000 for the Nooksack Indian Tribe;
- $900,000 for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe;
- $323,007 to Washington State Native American Coalition Against Domestic Violence in Silverdale, Wash.; and
- $500,000 to Alliance of Tribal Coalitions to End Violence in Silverdale, Wash.
Finally, a number of local organizations will be supported with grant money that is funneled through the state and coalitions of nonprofit organizations:
- $90,975 to Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence;
- $151,242 to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault programs; and
- $3.9 million be distributed through the Washington Department of Commerce to programs that encourage cooperation between law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and victim services to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Some of these funds also support rape crisis centers and non-profits working with victims.
All of the grants were awarded by DOJ’s Office of Violence Against Women. For additional information on individual grants, please contact the recipient organizations.
Copies of the grant awards are available from the press contact for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Communications Director Emily Langlie at (206) 553-4110 or Emily.Langlie@usdoj.gov.